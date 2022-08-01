Multiple People Injured in Shooting on Manitoba First Nation

Several people were rushed to hospital on Sunday night following multiple shootings in Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Manitoba.

Oxford House RCMP received a report of shots fired by the East Back Lake Graveyard at around 9:30 p.m. While responding, officers received a second report about three male victims who were dropped off at the local nursing station with gunshot wounds. A fourth male victim came to the nursing station a short time later with similar injuries.

Police believe a group of people made arrangements to meet up and an altercation ensued. The injured male victims, aged 16, 17, 26 and 28, were taken to Winnipeg and remain in stable condition in hospital.

RCMP don’t believe the shootings were random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford House RCMP at (204) 538-2046 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.