Group of 10-15 People Involved in Fight at The Forks

Winnipeg police were called to The Forks on Sunday night for a report of a fight involving between 10-15 people.

Officers responded to the vicinity of the CN Stage at around 11:30 p.m. and found the group fleeing the area, but were able to stop most of the suspects from leaving. However, one person fled with what police believed to be a handgun and a shoulder bag.

The suspect was eventually arrested by an officer while running through the adjacent surface parking lot.

The 16-year-old Winnipeg boy was found in possession of a large hunting knife and a backpack containing more than 206 grams of cannabis worth an estimated $1,186.

Police believe the teen discarded the firearm and bag during the foot pursuit. Police later retrieved the bag while retracing their steps, which contained a combination brass knuckle/edged weapon. The gun wasn’t found.

The teen faces several charges and was released from custody pending a court appearance.