Disney On Ice Returning to Winnipeg in November

Disney On Ice is making a return when it glides into Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this fall.

The Find Your Hero tour will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom when the tour stops in the city November 24-27.

Tickets go on sale on August 9 through Ticketmaster, but preferred customers can buy their tickets as of today.

Showtimes are: