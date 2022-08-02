Woman Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle in Poplar River

A 59-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while sitting on a bench in Poplar River.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened last Sunday afternoon in front of the Northern Store in the community.

According to police, the woman was sitting on the bench, alongside an 18-year-old woman, when a vehicle collided with them.

The 59-year-old was pronounced deceased at the local nursing station, while the other woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwin Wesley has been charged with multiple offences. He was released to appear in Poplar River court on October 3, 2022.

RCMP continue to investigate.