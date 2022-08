Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End that’s now become a homicide.

Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Sherburn Street at around 4:30 p.m. last Friday and located a deceased man inside.

The victim has been identified as James Monaghan, 74, of Winnipeg. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).