Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol Receiving $100K in Ongoing Support

The Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol will receive $100,000 in annual funding from the province.

The funding is in addition to a one-time injection of $200,000 announced on Tuesday, which will help the non-profit organization support long-term program sustainability and ensure resources are in place to continue street-level work in communities.

“We are so happy to receive this funding,” said Kevin Walker, executive director, Bear Clan Patrol Inc.

“It will allow us to continue to provide services like first aid to our community members while keeping our volunteer patrol members safe. This funding provides us with essential equipment, which we require to continue to operate in a safe and professional way.”

The province says the funding will also enhance the Bear Clan Patrol’s vital front-line community safety initiatives.

In addition, the Bear Clan patrols, who operate community safety patrols in five Winnipeg neighbourhoods, are receiving over $100,000 from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to purchase safety equipment and other supplies for its volunteers including high-visibility vests, puncture-resistant gloves, flashlights and multi-tool pocket knives. The funding will also be used to purchase first aid kits, automated external defibrillators, naloxone and supplies that will support search activities.