Hudson Bay Railway Bolstered with $147M in Funding

The Hudson Bay Railway is receiving $147.6 million to secure its future as a vital link to several northern Manitoba communities.

The Arctic Gateway Group, which owns the railway through a partnership between 41 First Nation and Bayline communities, is receiving the funding through a joint provincial and federal agreement over the next two years.

“As chair of the Arctic Gateway Group, I am proud to thank our government and Indigenous partners on this historic investment in the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill,” said Churchill Mayor Mike Spence.

“Today marks an important milestone in advancing our vision to restore a true Arctic gateway and northern trade corridor through Canada’s only rail connected, deep-sea Arctic port.”

The federal government will invest up to an additional $60 million on top of its existing support of the Arctic Gateway Group, and the Manitoba government will invest up to $73.8 million.

The funding will be used for significant upgrades to the rail line as well as the operation and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway. The line is essential for supply chains and local food security to the communities it serves.