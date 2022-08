A one-year-old child has drowned in Lake Winnipeg after going missing from a family residence.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday before family members began searching the home and surrounding area for the young boy.

He was located in the water along the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg. Family at the scene performed first aid and transported the child to the nursing station, where he was pronounced deceased.

Berens River RCMP continue to investigate.