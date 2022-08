Morden Man Killed in Plane Crash Near Southport

The pilot of a plane died Tuesday night when his aircraft crashed approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Southport.

Manitoba RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. and found a crop-dusting plane had crashed into a field.

The pilot, a 54-year-old man from Morden, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been deployed to the site to investigate.