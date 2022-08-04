COVID-19 Vaccine Available to Manitoba Kids Four and Under Beginning Friday

WINNIPEG — The COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for kids in Manitoba aged six months to four years beginning Friday.

The province says it has received 14,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the federal government to administer to this age group. The province has shipped more than 3,700 doses of the vaccine to regional vaccine sites and medical clinics.

A second and final shipment of 28,800 Moderna doses was delayed but is expected to arrive soon, provincial officials say. However, the vaccine supply remains limited at this time. Because the vaccine is a two-dose series, the province will reserve about half of its doses to ensure adequate supplies.

Appointments are currently available at regional vaccine sites, public health offices and medical clinics. Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Health Canada is also reviewing a Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group, which could be available this fall pending approval.