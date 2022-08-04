Beausejour Construction Operator Fined $18K

A Beausejour-based construction operator has been charged following a workplace safety incident more than four years ago.

The Manitoba government says Sandhill Construction violated the Workplace Safety and Health Act when a worker was injured on July 16, 2018.

The worker was helping install rafters on a two-storey garage in the RM of Alexander. The individual was working on the top platform of a moveable steel scaffold on the second floor when five of the rafters, not yet secured to the top girder, began to fall in a domino effect. One of the rafters struck the scaffold and caused the worker to fall approximately 10 feet to the plywood surface below, resulting in a spinal fracture.

Workplace Safety and Health investigated and charged Dwight Reimer, sole proprietor of Sandhill Construction, on July 19, 2022. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure the safety, health and welfare of a worker. He was fined $18,500 by the court.