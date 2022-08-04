Winnipeg Man Charged After Alleged Sexual Assault of Three Teens

A Winnipeg man has been charged after three teens were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police began investigating in March of this year after three youths came forward to report they were sexually assaulted between December 2021 and February 2022.

Police say it’s believed the suspect lured the victims to several residences in the city with the promise of drugs and alcohol. The victims, aged 13 to 16, were then forced to commit various sexual acts in exchange for both items.

Officers identified a suspect, who they say was trying to evade police. He was arrested without incident on Tuesday at a Winnipeg home.

Clayton Bradley Prince, 35, has been charged with more than a dozen offences, including failing to comply with a probation order.

The suspect and victims were previously known to each other.

Prince remains in custody.