Man Killed in ATV Crash with Piece of Farm Equipment

A 46-year-old man was killed Thursday night when the ATV he was riding collided with a mower-conditioner.

The piece of farm equipment, known typically as a Haybine or hay-cutter, was being pulled by a tractor on Road 144 North in the RM of Dauphin near Ochre Beach.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. when the ATV collided with the back of the moving Haybine. The rider, from the RM of Dauphin, was pronounced deceased on scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The 57-year-old man driving the tractor, from the RM of Lakeshore, wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.