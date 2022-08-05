Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Expanded in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has expanded the eligibility for those who can receive the monkeypox vaccine.

The vaccine, which has been available since June in the province, was first for those who may have been exposed to monkeypox.

On Friday, the province announced those who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community, can also now receive the vaccine, based on the following criteria:

Have received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and or syphilis in the past two months

Have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days

Have attended locations for sexual contact (e.g. bath houses or sex clubs) or are planning to

Have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days or are planning to

Engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client

Preventive immunization for eligible people can be booked at three locations in Winnipeg using the online booking tool beginning Monday, August 8:

Klinic Community Health, 167 Sherbrook St.

Access Winnipeg West, 280 Booth Dr.

Our Own Health Centre, 230 Osborne St.

No confirmed cases of monkeypox have been detected in Manitoba to date.