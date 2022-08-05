Fire Breaks Out at Westridge Community Club

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a fire at a hockey rink at Westridge Community Club on Thursday night.

Crews were called to the Marshall Crescent club in Fort Garry at around 6:30 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the bench area of a hockey shack that was connected to the hockey rink.

The fire was declared under control just after 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied at the time.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says fire damage was primarily contained to the exterior bench area of the hockey rink, with minor smoke and water damage to the interior of the hockey shack.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.