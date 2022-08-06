Temporary Closures on River Road & Gateway Road

Upcoming temporary road closures will impact Winnipeg motorists on River Road and Gateway Road in the coming days.
- Eastbound River Road, from Settlers Road to St. Mary’s Road, will be closed for road construction on Sunday, August 7 at 9 a.m. until Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
- Southbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Monday, August 8 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, August 10 at 3 p.m.
- Northbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 14 at 7 a.m.
Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.