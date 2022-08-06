Home » News » Temporary Closures on River Road & Gateway Road

Temporary Closures on River Road & Gateway Road

August 6, 2022 8:14 AM | News


Construction Worker

Upcoming temporary road closures will impact Winnipeg motorists on River Road and Gateway Road in the coming days.

  • Eastbound River Road, from Settlers Road to St. Mary’s Road, will be closed for road construction on Sunday, August 7 at 9 a.m. until Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
  • Southbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Monday, August 8 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, August 10 at 3 p.m.
  • Northbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 14 at 7 a.m.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.


Tags: City of Winnipeg | Construction | Traffic

TRENDING VIDEOS