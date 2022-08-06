Temporary Closures on River Road & Gateway Road

Upcoming temporary road closures will impact Winnipeg motorists on River Road and Gateway Road in the coming days.

Eastbound River Road, from Settlers Road to St. Mary’s Road, will be closed for road construction on Sunday, August 7 at 9 a.m. until Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.

Southbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Monday, August 8 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, August 10 at 3 p.m.

Northbound Gateway Road, from Sun Valley Drive to Jim Smith Drive, will be closed for street maintenance on Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, August 14 at 7 a.m.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.