Two Charged After Stolen Truck Gets Stuck in Mud

Two people have been arrested after Manitoba RCMP discovered drugs, weapons and other items in the stolen vehicle they crashed.

Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on a rural property in the RM of Lakeshore on July 31.

Officers found a truck stuck in the mud and learned two suspects had fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from Dauphin on July 25. Officers found drugs, cash and several weapons, including a replica handgun, inside the vehicle.

Jill Johnson, 33, of Winnipeg, and Curtis Pruden, 28, from Dauphin, have been charged with multiple offences.

Both suspects had outstanding warrants and remain in custody.