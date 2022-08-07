Winnipeg to Begin Fogging for Mosquitoes

Winnipeg will begin spraying for adult nuisance mosquitoes in the northeast part of the city starting tonight.

Weather permitting, crews will roll out at 9:30 p.m. after a recent spike in mosquito trap counts.

As of Saturday, the city-wide Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) rating moved from medium to high with a trap count of 88.

Fogging will be carried out using DeltaGard 20EW and end at 6:30 a.m. If temperatures drop below 13°C and/or winds are too heavy, spraying won’t happen.

A list of neighbourhoods to be targeted for mosquito fogging can be found on the city’s website.

Winnipeg residents can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone for their property by contacting 311.