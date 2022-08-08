Bike for Main Street Project Fundraiser Launching

WINNIPEG — A month-long cycling fundraiser effort in support of Main Street Project will hit the streets on Wednesday.

From August 10 to September 10, the local charity will be collecting funds to provide services to Winnipeg’s homeless population through Bike for Main Street Project.

The “DIY activities-based fundraising event” is in support of the organization’s path toward Truth & Reconciliation.

The initiative encourages Winnipeggers to sign up, get some fresh air and exercise while raising funds over the next month. Those without a bike can still participate by running, walking or using a scooter.

“It’s just a fun way to get active, challenge yourself while educating people about our work, specifically our work towards Truth and Reconciliation,” said MSP director of development Anastasia Ziprick. “We will be posting and sharing what that work entails all month long”.

Main Street Project hopes to raise $20,000. Those interested in participating can register online at MainStreetProject.ca.