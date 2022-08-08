Man Charged Following Seizure of Drugs, Cash in Dauphin

A traffic stop by RCMP in Dauphin has led to the seizure of drugs and cash.

Police pulled over a vehicle on Kerr Avenue on August 4 as part of an ongoing investigation and seized several items.

The 41-year-old male passenger was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police searched his backpack and found 61 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, a small quantity of purple down, cash and gift cards.

Sean Stacey Bouchie has been charged with additional drug-related offences and will appear in court on November 15, 2022.