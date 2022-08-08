RCMP Officer Injured in Crash on Highway 16

A Manitoba RCMP officer was injured on Saturday when their marked cruiser was struck by a vehicle that took a turn too fast.

Police say the collision happened at around 9:15 a.m. when the officer, who was on duty, was approaching the Highway 16 and Highway 10 intersection near Minnedosa.

According to police, as the westbound officer was slowing down to approach a stop sign, a northbound SUV attempting to turn east off Highway 10 and onto Highway 16 took the yield too fast and hit the police vehicle.

The 16-year-old Brandon girl driving the SUV, as well as the officer, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital. Both have since been released.

RCMP continue to investigate.