WestJet Increasing Flights from Winnipeg to Hot Destinations

Jetsetters seeking a sunny vacation this winter out of Winnipeg will have additional flight options from WestJet.

The airline announced Monday a network-wide 65 percent increase in flights to and from Winnipeg compared to last winter.

“The restart of these routes is another positive step in the restoration our network as we solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline we are known to be,” said John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a release.

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most.”

From Winnipeg travellers, that means two weekly direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona beginning October 31, 2022.

WestJet is also adding a weekly direct flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica beginning December 17, 2022.

The airline also announced new six-times weekly regional service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning on February 17, 2023 on WestJet Link along with the restart of domestic connectivity between Edmonton and Nanaimo, B.C.