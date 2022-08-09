RCMP Locate Missing ATV Rider in RM of Alexander

An East St. Paul man who had become stuck on his ATV walked all night for help before being located by RCMP officers last weekend.

The man was reported overdue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and was able to send GPS coordinates to his family before his phone died.

RCMP say the 23-year-old man had gone for an ATV ride in the RM of Alexander near the gravel pits on Highway 11 at the time.

As it became darker outside, he wasn’t prepared for being out overnight, nor did he have food or water with him.

Officers from the Powerview RCMP detachment went by ATV to the man’s last known GPS coordinates and found the ATV stuck on a very muddy trail. However, the man wasn’t there as officers continued their search of the rough terrain.

He was located early Sunday morning by rescuers and suffered minor injuries.