Manitoba Boosts Resources to Tackle Money Laundering

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing its resources to combat money laundering by criminal enterprises.

The province is hiring two new dedicated investigators and a financial analyst to join the Criminal Property Forfeiture (CPF) branch.

The dedicated team will be responsible for investigating illegal money-laundering activities in Manitoba.

“Money laundering is the lifeblood of many criminal organizations and is related to drugs and guns, which often sparks violence in our communities,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Going after this money with new dedicated investigators and analysts is about disrupting the activities of criminals and the violence and the fear that follows their activities.”

The province says the new resources to target money laundering follow legislative changes that passed last year in Manitoba to strengthen the ability of the CPF branch to quickly act on securing money that investigators believe is illegally acquired and is or could be subject to money laundering.