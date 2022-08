Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle Shamattawa

A 14-month-old girl was killed last Sunday after being run over by a vehicle in Shamattawa.

Manitoba RCMP say the girl was on the driveway of a residence at around 7 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle began to move forward, unaware the child was in front.

The child was rushed to the local nursing station and pronounced deceased.

Police say no criminality is suspected.

RCMP continue to investigate.