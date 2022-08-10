Murray Picks Up Endorsement from Winnipeg Labour Council

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Glen Murray has landed the endorsement of the Winnipeg Labour Council.

Murray was endorsed by the coalition of unions Wednesday during an announcement in Winnipeg.

“Since 1919 Winnipeg has been nationally recognized as a leader in organized labour focussing on improving the lives of workers in every occupation in Winnipeg,” Murray said in a statement.

“The 1919 General Strike inspired not only workers in Winnipeg but workers from coast-to-coast. I want to honour and continue that tradition of recognizing and supporting organized labour. And I am delighted that the Winnipeg Labour Council has shown its solidarity with me and seen fit to endorse my campaign for Mayor.”

Murray, who served as mayor from 1998 until 2004, also previously picked up the endorsement of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505.

Winnipeg voters head to the polls on October 26.