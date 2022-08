A man armed with a knife and rifle was arrested Tuesday after being asked to leave Kildonan Place shopping centre.

Mall security notified police at around 7:30 p.m. that a man armed with a machete was shoplifting. They asked him to leave the property, which he did without incident.

Officers responded and found the suspect nearby with the machete, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, and ammunition.

Cale Justice Fiddler, 21, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences.

He remains in custody.