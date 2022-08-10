Rural, Northern Manitoba Festivals Receive Funding Increase

The Manitoba government is distributing nearly $215,000 to support 38 rural and northern festivals in the province.

The funding is being divided between festivals that promote their heritage, culture and identity.

“Manitoba is known for its lively cultural heritage that is reflected in a variety of festivals across the province,” said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith.

“I am pleased to announce our government’s support for these events, and I encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy some family-friendly fun at our great Manitoba festivals.”

Some of the festivals to receive funding under the Community Festivals and Events Program include the Harvest Festival and Exhibition in Winkler (August 12 to 14), Plum Coulee Plum Fest (August 19 to 21), Morden Corn and Apple Festival (August 26 to 28), Pembina Valley Honey, and the Garlic and Maple Syrup Festival (September 9 to 10).

A complete list of festivals and the funding amounts awarded can be found below:

Community Festival Grant Recipients by ChrisDca on Scribd