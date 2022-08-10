Woman Injured in St. Clements Home Invasion

Manitoba RCMP have a man in custody after an armed home invasion in the RM of St. Clements.

Just before midnight on August 6, a 911 operator received a call from a home on Cil Road and could hear someone demanding car keys before the call was dropped.

Officers in the area responded and found a vehicle from the home had been stolen.

They met with the 73-year-old female homeowner, who suffered a minor physical injury in the invasion. She told police the suspect was armed with a knife when he entered her home and fled in her vehicle.

Officers found the car abandoned nearby and tracked the suspect to a nearby business.

Blake Andrew Morris, 43, from Winnipeg, was arrested and charged. He will appear in Selkirk court on August 26.

RCMP continue to investigate.