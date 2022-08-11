Stolen Off-Road Vehicles, Tools Recovered in RM of Lac du Bonnet

Two men have been arrested after a stolen side-by-side off-road vehicle was spotted towing a trailer in the RM of Lac du Bonnet last week.

Police received a report of the vehicle travelling down a service road beside Highway 44 on August 5.

Officers were able to track the ORV and an ATV to a nearby gravel pit. A 36-year-old Ste. Anne man was arrested at the scene, while another man tried to start the stolen ORV without success. He attempted to run away but was apprehended by an officer.

Police say the trailer and its contents were also stolen from a break and enter in the RM of Reynolds that hadn’t yet been reported. The estimated value of the recovered stolen property is between $20,000 and $30,000.

Matthew Martens, 31, from Steinbach, remains in custody on numerous charges. The other man has been released to appear in court on similar charges.