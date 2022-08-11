More Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments on the Way: Province

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials say additional monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available soon.

After the province expanded eligibility for the vaccine last week, the number of open appointments quickly filled up.

To date, no monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Manitoba.

Vaccine appointments are available at several sites across the province. Appointments can be booked online. Those without internet access can call Health Links-Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or toll-free 1-888-315-9257 to book an appointment.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox. However, in Canada and around the world, infections have been primarily reported among people who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community.

The province will begin posting regular updates on monkeypox vaccination online beginning next week.