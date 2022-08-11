Winnipeg Man Drowns in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has drowned after a swimming accident in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was sliding down the falls at Pine Point Rapids on Tuesday afternoon when he entered a deeper part of the water and began having difficulty. He went under the water and didn’t resurface. A bystander jumped to rescue the man, but couldn’t reach him in time.

RCMP and Manitoba Parks staff recovered the man’s body on Wednesday afternoon.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.