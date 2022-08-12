Two Women Charged Following Defrauding of Winnipeg Seniors

Two Ontario women have been charged after police say they recently scammed Winnipeg seniors out of $100,000.

The women were arrested on July 29 — one day after police alerted the public of a spike in “grandparent scams” targeting the elderly.

As part of their investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Sommerville Avenue. The two suspects were arrested without incident and police searched the residence. Inside they located evidence linking the women to the scam, which defrauded nine seniors of approximately $100,000.

Vanessa Fatima Alves Dasilva, 18, of North York, Ontario, and Gabriella Edith Marie Paradis, 25, of Walpole Island, Ontario, have been charged with several offences related to their alleged involvement.

Police say the victims and the suspects weren’t previously known to one another.

The investigation is continuing.