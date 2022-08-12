Temporary Road Closures in Winnipeg This Weekend

The City of Winnipeg is alerting motorists to the following temporary road closures this weekend:

Westbound Inkster Boulevard at Salter Street

Closed Friday, August 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is in addition to the existing single-lane closure on eastbound Inkster at Salter

Southbound Salter Street from Inkster Boulevard to Luxton Avenue

Closed from Sunday, August 14 until Friday, August 26

This extends the existing bi-directional closure at the Inkster Boulevard intersection

Carlton Street from St. Mary Avenue to York Avenue

Closed Sunday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hargrave Street from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue

Closed Sunday, August 14 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.