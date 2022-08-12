Winnipeg Airport Receives Nearly $5M to Spur Economic Growth

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $4.8 million to Winnipeg Airports Authority to improve direct flight connectivity from Winnipeg to major international markets.

The funding, announcement on Friday, will help businesses retain and attract investment and skilled workers.

“WAA exists to serve our community and central to that is growing our province’s connectivity to meet the needs of everyone who lives and works here,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO, WAA.

“This funding will help us compete in attracting new direct routes or airlines at a time when our industry continues to recover from the pandemic. In turn, Manitobans will benefit from better access while our province’s economy will benefit from more trade, tourism and business.”

The province says WAA is working with airlines to establish and re-establish direct, multiple-weekly frequency flights between the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and other major cities.