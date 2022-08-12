Winnipeg to Begin Closing Outdoor Pools, Spray Pads for the Season

The City of Winnipeg is preparing to close outdoor pools and spray pads for the season over the coming weeks.

Despite the warm temperatures, the city is looking at the calendar and plans to close several aquatic facilities later this month and into early September.

Staggered closures will take place between August 17 and September 5.

Outdoor pools located at Fort Garry Lions, Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher will close on Friday, September 2. Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale will close on Monday, September 5.

Wading pools at Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and St. John’s Park will also close on Monday, September 5, along with the city’s spray pads at 8:30 p.m.