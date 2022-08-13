Luxury Tuxedo Tower Development Under Construction

WINNIPEG — A new apartment tower being built in the Tuxedo neighbourhood is touting a luxurious living experience.

Atelier, a project by Dynasty McCor Development Inc., will feature 84 suites boasting two bedrooms and two bathrooms each with 9- to 10-feet ceilings.

Well-known architect Ray Wan is behind the design of the development, which will be located at 300 Tuxedo Boulevard.

“Situated in the heart of the upscale Tuxedo neighbourhood with urban amenities just steps away, along with immediate access to the natural settings of Assiniboine Park and Forest, this is a landmark structure,” Wan said.

“With phenomenal views in all directions, along with a relatively small footprint — an apartment tower was the natural architectural solution. Constructed to LEED standards, Atelier will feature glass curtain walls and balconies for each suite. Residents will enjoy unparalleled views in all directions.”

Atelier, meaning an artist’s workshop, promises a modernist structure that will sit at the former location of the Shell Canada gas station at the southwest corner of the Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre

Residents can select one of four layouts, including premium suites on two penthouse floors. Select corner suites also offer wrap-around balconies providing two scenic vantage points.

Amenities include a residents’ lounge, gym, dog wash, outdoor patio and concierge service. Plans include an 84-car underground parkade along with 60 outdoor stalls. Commercial space will occupy designated spaces on the main floor.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2024. More information can be found at AtelierLiving.ca.