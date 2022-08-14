Millennium Library Temporarily Closing Floors for Renovations

WINNIPEG — The Millennium Library will temporarily close each floor on a staggered basis beginning next week to accommodate renovations.

Work will start on the second floor of the library and include overall energy use improvements and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The closures, which begin on Monday, are required to replace over 100,000 sq. ft. of carpet, install new energy-efficient LED lighting, and to replace the service desk on the fourth floor.

The City of Winnipeg says the new LED lighting will contribute to an approximate 55 percent reduction in facility energy use, and a 10.2-tonne reduction in GHG emissions. All existing carpet will also be recycled or reclaimed for work in future projects.

The $761,290 project is expected to be completed by late 2022.