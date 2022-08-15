Province Updates Perimeter Highway Reconstruction Projects

WINNIPEG — Construction along the Perimeter Highway is trucking along as the province provided an update on several projects on Monday.

Standing near St. Mary’s Road and the Perimeter Highway, where a new interchange is being built, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk provided the current status on more than a dozen improvements.

“Since the 2018 safety review of the South Perimeter Highway, our government has worked diligently to implement the measures required to enhance traffic safety, reduce collisions and save lives while also ensuring continued access for businesses and residents in the area,” said Piwniuk.

“The Perimeter Highway is one of the most important economic corridors in Manitoba. Our ongoing work is critical to ensuring traffic on this route flows safely and efficiently.”

Piwniuk says the next phase of construction work builds on work the province has already completed to improve safety by upgrading service roads and mitigating high-risk access points, such as median openings and intersections where access is controlled with stop signs.

Work completed, underway and to be tendered on the North and South Perimeter Highways in 2022 includes:

Extending the west service road south to PTH 190

Extending the westbound bypass lane on Provincial Road (PR) 221 to accommodate greater traffic volumes

Closing the medians and access to PTH 101 at Road 63N once the work listed above has been completed

Widening PTH 6 to four lanes from PTH 101 to the Prairie Dog Central railway tracks and adding passing lanes further north

Constructing a roundabout at the intersection of PTH 6 and PR 236

Upgrading and paving the north service road from PR 236 to Lilyfield Road and from PR 409 to east of Dasmesh School to accommodate heavy commercial loading

Reconstructing the north service road between King Edward and Ritchie streets to improve drainage and eliminate an existing jog in the road

Closing an uncontrolled approach near PR 330

Continued construction of the new interchange at St. Mary’s Road

Resurfacing sections of PTH 100 between PTH 3 and Portage Avenue

Extending Aimes Road to St. Anne’s Road

Constructing a new right turn lane at PR 330

Paving near the Pembina Highway interchange

The province has also started a functional design study of the North Perimeter, similar to that completed for the South Perimeter in 2020, which will outline a staged approach for major changes to the Perimeter Highway. The design study awarded to WSP Canada Ltd. will include public engagement activities to help identify further improvements that are both safe and meet the needs of local stakeholders.

Work on the detailed design for a new diamond interchange at the intersection of PTH 100 and PTH 3 is expected to start in early 2023.