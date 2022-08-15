Two Injured in Early Saturday Winnipeg Assaults: Police

Police are investigating after two Winnipeg Transit operators were assaulted early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Brandon Avenue at around 5 a.m. for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

Police say a 54-year-old man was sitting in his parked bus when an unknown suspect shattered the driver-side window. The victim sought assistance from a passing bus and a 57-year-old man got out to help. He was minorly injured in the assault, while the parked driver wasn’t injured.

The suspect proceeded to assault both victims before he fled.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Shortly after, police were called to the southeast sidewalk on the Osborne Street Bridge at around 5:30 a.m. for a man who had suffered significant upper body trauma.

The 28-year-old Winnipeg victim was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area, either walking or driving by, and witnessed the assault to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219.

No arrests have been made.