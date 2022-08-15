Suspects Rams Police Cruiser, Ignites 10-Hour Armed Standoff

Winnipeg police took several people into custody over the weekend as part of 10-hour standoff and stolen vehicle investigation.

Police were in the West Broadway area last Friday when they noticed a suspect parking a stolen truck behind an apartment block in the 300 block of Langside Street.

As police pulled up to box the suspect in, their cruiser was rammed and officers were nearly hit as the suspect fled in the vehicle.

The suspect sped away into oncoming traffic and through red lights before the chase was called off.

As part of a separate investigation on Saturday, police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Langside Street looking for illegal firearms.

Officers arrested Daniel Foui, 33, nearby after a short foot pursuit. Several other people were arrested and it was learned the suspect from the stolen vehicle incident was inside the home and refused to exit.

At around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday — nearly 10 hours after the situation began — Erik James Petersen, 30, exited the home.

Officers later seized a loaded sawed-off .410 shotgun, a loaded 22-410 combination gun, a loaded .223 rifle, a loaded .45-70 rifle, and two rounds of ammunition (.22 LR and .223) at the scene.

Both men were detained in custody on numerous charges.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing additional charges and was released pending a court date.