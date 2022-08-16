Return of Folklorama Sets Attendance Records

WINNIPEG — The largest two-week multicultural festival of its kind has set attendance records after a two-year absence.

Folklorama wrapped up its 14-day run on Sunday, with pavilions reporting a 14 percent attendance increase from the previous event in 2019. A total of 168,515 visits took place across the 24 participating pavilions.

“Over these past couple weeks, we have seen the beauty and excitement of Folklorama reignited,” said Teresa Cotroneo, executive director, Folklorama.

“Thank you to all the Folklorama member communities, volunteers, and artists for their incredible energy, hospitality, and for opening up their hearts and homes to share what makes Manitoba so special — our people.”

The 52nd edition of Folklorama will take place August 6-19, 2023.