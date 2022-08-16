Winnipeg’s North End Sewage Plant Secures $550M for Upgrades

WINNIPEG — All three levels of government have come to an agreement to fund the second phase of upgrades to Winnipeg’s North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

The $550 million investment will extend the life of the city’s oldest and largest sewage facility, which processes 70 percent of Winnipeg’s wastewater.

“This funding is a positive step forward that will help protect the health of Lake Winnipeg and provide Winnipeg the capacity to grow,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The federal government is investing up to $200.9 million, the province is contributing more than $167 million, and the city will spend at least $184 million.

Phase 2 of the North End Sewage Treatment Plant upgrades will see the construction of new infrastructure and upgrades to the biosolids facilities, which will store and treat sludge produced from the treatment of wastewater to convert it into biosolids, such as fertilizer or soil. The new facilities will also be used to convert sludge from the city’s other two wastewater treatment plants into biosolids, diverting it from the landfill.

All three levels of government worked together to fund the first phase of upgrades in 2021, which involved improvements to the headworks facilities.

Funding for the third phase of treatment plant upgrades has yet to be secured.