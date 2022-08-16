Sara Orlesky Joins Winnipeg Jets as Host-Producer

Seasoned TSN broadcaster Sara Orlesky has joined the Winnipeg Jets as a senior host-producer.

True North Sports + Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday, welcoming Orlesky to the Jets’ content team beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season.

Hockey fans will know Orlesky from her 11 seasons as host of the “Jets on TSN” broadcasts and as the network’s roving Winnipeg-based reporter. She also served as the sideline reporter for the CFL on TSN since 2008.

“Having covered the Jets since day one, I know how incredibly passionate fans are about this team,” Orlesky said in a release. “I’m excited to join the organization and help provide fans with new and exciting coverage of their favourite players and team.”

Orlesky, a Winnipeg native, will assume the role of co-producer and host for a new post-game show delivered on all Jets media platforms and will provide pre-game hits. A new studio and post-game show set will debut in the 2023-24 season.

As part of a partnership with TSN, Orlesky will also make regular appearances on “Jets on TSN” broadcasts.

For her first video feature with the team, Orlesky sat down with Mark Scheifele for an exclusive interview.

WATCH: