Suspect Charged in Stabbing at Broadway Apartment

A Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in the 300 block of Broadway.

Police were called to an apartment building just after 1 a.m. on Monday where a man had been critically injured.

Police administered medical care and the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officers also seized a nearby firearm at the scene.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a male suspect sought care at a different hospital for minor injuries. A knife was found in his possession and was seized.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other as acquaintances.

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody.