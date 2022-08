Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after being called to the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area at around 3 p.m. for a report of a suspicious death.

A man was located deceased at the scene. Police believe his death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).