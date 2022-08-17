Selanne, Numminen to Be Inducted into Jets Hall of Fame

Winnipeg Jets legends Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this fall.

The two Finnish stars from the Jets 1.0 era will have their banners raised to the rafters of Canada Life Centre on November 17 prior to the matchup against the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

“Winnipeg gave me my start in the NHL and holds a special place in my heart,” Selanne said in a statement.

“I have a lot of great on-ice memories from my time playing in the city, but equally as many off-ice memories in a community that has made me feel like one of their own since day one. I feel beyond privileged to be recognized by the Jets in this way, and to do it alongside my good friend Teppo is a true honour.”

Selanne and Numminen will join Bobby Hull, Ulf Nilsson, Anders Hedberg, Dale Hawerchuk, Ab McDonald, Lars-Erik Sjoberg, Randy Carlyle and Thomas Steen as members of the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame.

“To be inducted into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame alone means a great deal, but to be inducted with Teemu is beyond words for me,” said Numminen.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better city to play the first eight years of my NHL career in, and to be recognized in front of the same passionate community that made playing hockey a treat every single night will be an unforgettable moment for my family and I.”

Both former players will also be celebrated earlier in the week at this year’s Winnipeg Jets Gala on Tuesday, November 15. Ticket information will be released closer to the event date.