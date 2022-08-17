WestJet Launching Direct Flights from Winnipeg to L.A.

From the River City to the City of Angels.

WestJet plans to fly direct from Winnipeg to Los Angeles beginning this fall.

The airline announced Wednesday that direct flights from James Richardson International Airport to LAX will start on October 31.

The route will operate three times weekly on a year-round basis.

WestJet says the new route will enable further growth of the film and television industry in Manitoba.

“This is a game changer for Manitoba’s film industry,” said Rod Bruinooge, interim CEO and film commissioner, Manitoba Film & Music.

“A lack of direct flights has played a factor in productions choosing other destinations in which to film and, with a total production volume last fiscal year of $364.5 million, we expect this new route to bring further inward investment to the province. But this announcement is not only of great benefit to the film industry, but to other Manitoba businesses and sectors as well, and this is good for all of us who live here.”

Airfares for the new direct flights haven’t yet been released.