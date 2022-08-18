Gun-Carrying Suspect Flees on Bike from Dauphin RCMP

Manitoba RCMP in Dauphin caught up to a suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle after an alleged drug deal.

Police were conducting a patrol on 1st Street S early Tuesday morning when three known suspects on bikes were spotted by officers.

As they attempted to approach the trio, the suspects pedalled away. Officers caught up to one of the suspects and placed him under arrest.

They searched the suspect’s backpack and located a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, bear spray and break-in instruments.

Collin Pruden, 21, of Saskatoon, has been charged with several offences.

Police are continuing their search for a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Dauphin.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.