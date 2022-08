An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody.

Correctional Services of Canada says Denis Mutz passed away on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, Mutz had been serving a sentence of four years, four months and 12 days for possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking since December 2, 2020.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

CSC is investigating the death and has notified police and the coroner.